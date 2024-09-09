Panda at Zoo Atlanta celebrates 27th birthday on Monday

ATLANTA — A beloved panda at Zoo Atlanta is celebrating his 27th birthday on Monday.

Yang Yang, who was born in China in 1997, will get to enjoy some of his favorite treats as part of the celebration.

Yang Yang’s two children, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, celebrated their 8th birthday last week at the zoo.

You can watch Yang Yang celebrate his 27th birthday on the zoo’s panda cam, by clicking here.

The zoo said the celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Zoo Atlanta will lose its four pandas at the end of this year as they will all return to their native China. This is because the zoo’s loan agreement with China is set to expire.

The Zoo hasn’t confirmed the pandas’ final day in Atlanta



