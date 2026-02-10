Palmetto Elementary under hard lockdown during active criminal investigation

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Palmetto Elementary School is under a hard lockdown due to an active criminal investigation.
There are reports of a shooting nearby outside the school. Officials said no students are involved and all students and staff are safe.
The school will remain in a hard lockdown until law enforcement clears the scene.
For safety reasons, parents and community members are being asked not to come to the school at this time.
As a precaution, all Palmetto Elementary students are being relocated to Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn.
This is a developing story.