Pair of Georgia transit projects receive over $27M in federal funds

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Georgia is receiving millions in federal funding for upgrades to two transit projects.

The Federal Transit Administration awards Cobb County’s Beep, Inc. $6.6M to replace an aging fleet with autonomous vehicles.

The money will launch the Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network.

Beep says it’s the first self-driving vehicle project in the US to receive a low-to-no emission grant.

Meanwhile, MARTA gets the lion share of the FTA grant.

Just under $21M will be used to purchase 30 new American-made buses to replace older vehicles.

