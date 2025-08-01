Overnight SWAT standoff in Cobb County ends peacefully after gunfire exchange

COBB COUNTY, GA — A SWAT standoff in a Cobb County neighborhood ended without injuries Thursday night, despite an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and officers.

Authorities say the incident began when officers attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Eugenia Place, near Austell Powder Springs Road. The suspect reportedly opened fire on officers, who then returned fire. No one was struck during the exchange.

After a standoff, police were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. The individual’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.