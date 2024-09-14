Overnight construction over weekend could cause some traffic snarls in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — This weekend, drivers and travelers across the metro Atlanta area can expect some road crews to be out and about, if the weather permits.

Should it stay dry enough, Channel 2′s Mike Shields says work crews will be continuing efforts to repave Interstates 75 and 85 in both directions near Langford Parkway.

Separately, work is also expected during the overnight hours on I-285 in both directions between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive in Sandy Springs.

In Gwinnett County, repaving work is also underway on I-85 in both directions between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and HWY 316.

However, if the weather forecast gets wetter, there’s a potential for the work plans to get washed away this weekend.

You can take a look at the latest traffic alerts and updates from Triple Team Traffic online.