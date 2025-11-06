Overcrowded animal shelters set urgent adoption deadlines

ATLANTA — Animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties are facing severe overcrowding, prompting both facilities to set 7 p.m. adoption deadlines Thursday for dozens of dogs in need of homes.

Fulton County Animal Services says 19 dogs must be adopted or placed into homes today due to a lack of space. DeKalb County Animal Services reports a similar situation, with 24 dogs needing homes or foster placements by the same deadline.

Shelter officials say the two counties have taken in nearly 150 dogs in the past week, straining already limited space and resources.

“Every minute counts when lives are on the line,” Fulton County Animal Services said in a statement, encouraging residents to adopt, foster, or share adoption listings to help ease the overcrowding.