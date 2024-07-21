Local

Over 40 restaurants offering exclusive menus during Buckhead Restaurant Week

ATLANTA — Dozens of Buckhead restaurants will be offering exclusive menus and special deals this week for Buckhead Restaurant Week.

The event has something for everyone, from upscale to casual dining experiences.

Over 40 restaurants are participating in Buckhead Restaurant Week.

It begins Monday, July 22, and ends on Saturday, July 27.

Organizers of the event recommend that you make reservations ahead of time to ensure you can get a seat at the table.

For the full list of participating restaurants, visit www.buckheadrestaurantweek.com.



