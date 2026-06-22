Osteopathic medical schools expand as U.S. faces doctor shortage

ATLANTA — Colleges of osteopathic medicine are continuing to grow as the United States faces a shortage of doctors, particularly in primary care and underserved communities.

Projections show the country could be short 200,000 doctors over the next decade as fewer people enter the medical workforce.

Dr. Robert Cain, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, said the osteopathic approach aligns closely with primary care.

“The approach osteopathic medicine promotes align incredibly well with primary care because it’s a whole person concept, we have to treat the body, mind, and spirit of each person,” Cain said.

Cain said osteopathic medicine can help reach people who do not have access to healthcare. He added that the field continues to expand through education, with more physicians expected to enter the workforce in the coming years.

“In four years we’ll be at 40,000 or more new physicians potentially ready to enter overtime into the workforce,” Cain said.

According to Cain, there were 19 campuses for osteopathic medicine in 1999. Today, there are more than 70.

Cain said the osteopathic model looks beyond physical symptoms alone.

“It is not uncommon to have stories like the patient is complaining about this but it turns out it’s something from years before or something that seems unrelated that’s actually the source,” Cain said.

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine says its colleges support more than 38,000 jobs nationwide, generate $6.2 billion in economic output and contribute $3.3 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product.