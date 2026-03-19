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Ossoff presses Gabbard on Iran as she says regime ‘largely degraded’

By WSB Radio News Staff
Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: (L-R) Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Lt. Gen. James Adams III, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Army Lt. Gen. William Hartman prepare to testify during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. A closed session immediately followed the hearing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers the Iranian regime “appears to be intact but largely degraded” as she testifies on Capitol Hill about the conflict in the Middle East.

Gabbard is testifying Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee, a day after a tense hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

During Wednesday’s Senate hearing, Democratic Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff pressed Gabbard on the start of the conflict.

“Was it the Intelligence Community’s assessment that nevertheless, despite this obliteration, there was a quote ‘imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime.’ Yes or no?” Ossoff asked.

“It is not the Intelligence Community’s responsibility to determine what is and is not an imminent threat,” Gabbard replied.

Gabbard also said Tehran was “trying to recover” from damage caused by U.S. bombings of nuclear facilities in the country last summer.

A written statement released prior to the hearing indicated she was expected to say the Iranians had made “no efforts” to rebuild.

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