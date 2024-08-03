Opposition intensifies as Roswell plans to demolish historic building to make room for parking deck

ROSWELL, Ga. — Plans by Roswell city officials to demolish the historic Roswell Masonic Hall in order to build a parking deck and pedestrian plaza is facing growing opposition.

The building is one of the oldest in Roswell, a Greek Revival structure built in 1859. Originally, it was a Methodist Church before the Masonic Lodge took it over and renovated it in 1952.

The lodge has been considered a landmark of Roswell and historically significant for almost 100 years.

However, the City of Roswell has already taken the building through eminent domain and thinks the space should be converted into a pedestrian plaza and parking deck.

On Monday, those opposed to the project spoke out against tearing the building down, with even former Roswell Mayor Jere Wood speaking out against it.

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition to oppose the demolition, saying the building is part of the heart of Roswell and that there are plenty of other spots to use for construction instead.

“This could be repurposed, this could be a centerpiece of what we are trying to do down here downtown,” Roswell resident Alan Greensmith said. “There’s plenty of room over here for a parking garage, there’s lots that could be done, there’s a movement of people in Roswell that are trying to save this building.”

Roswell officials say the public parking deck is necessary because the city “desperately” needs more parking spaces.

Some residents said that the building should become the permanent home to the Roswell Historical Society.

The city hasn’t made a final decision on their plans for the property yet.