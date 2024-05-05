Local

Operation ‘Red Rover’ catches 8 online child predators in Georgia, officials say

Small Business Monitor Cyberattacks FILE - A person works on a laptop in North Andover, Mass., on June 19, 2017. Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. It’s a troubling trend that can be very costly and time consuming if owners don’t have a plan to deal with them. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola/AP)

MACON, Ga. — An operation targeting people engaging in the enticement of children for sexual purposes led to eight arrests in Georgia.

Operation Red Rover was an investigation targeting online child predators.

In Feb. 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, indicted eight Georgia residents after they attempted to entice children they met online to engage in sexually explicit acts.

The indictments were returned by a federal grand jury in March and April 2024.

The following were arrested on these charges:

  • Naimilkumar Dadawala, 35, of McDonough, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;
  • Rashon Griggs, 28, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;
  • Darryl Lockett, 29, of Macon, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;
  • Jose Santiago Longoria Alvarez, 45, of Fort Valley, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;
  • Dewan Mitchell, 35, of Kathleen, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography;
  • Jon Wiltberger, 33, of Manchester, Georgia, and formerly of Phenix City, Alabama, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;
  • Marquaze Williams, 31, of Eatonton, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of committing a sexual offense as a registered sex offender;
  • Steven Williams, 44, of Bonaire, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

The case is being investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation & Cyber Investigations Group (HSI-CECIG) and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

If convicted, the suspects face a maximum of life in prison.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!