‘Operation No Escape’ lands hundreds of fugitives across Georgia behind bars

ATLANTA — Thanks to “Operation No Escape” hundreds of fugitives are off the streets of Georgia.

The six-week long operation consisted of federal, local, and state authorities who worked together to capture 177 people.

Brown said this includes 28 wanted for murder, homicide, or manslaughter. 60 people were charged with assault, and eight men accused of crimes against children.

More than 100 of those arrested are in metro Atlanta.

“Here in Georgia, we aren’t standing idly by. We are addressing violent crime head-on through intelligence and partnerships,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “We promise to continue our work to disrupt violent crimes, drug organizations, and human traffickers whose criminal acts devastate families and communities.”

