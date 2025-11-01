Open enrollment begins on Georgia Access state healthcare exchange

ATLANTA — The open enrollment is underway on Georgia Access — the state-based healthcare exchange.

The Georgia Access program currently covers about 1.5 million Georgians. With uncertainty surrounding Affordable Care Act subsidies, insurance prices are expected to increase in 2026.

State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says consumers can compare plans and use Georgia Access resources to help navigate the changing process.

“As Georgia Access opens its doors for open enrollment, we invite consumers to compare their options and enroll early in a health insurance plan,” said Commissioner King. “We urge consumers to use the variety of resources we have available at Georgia Access to help navigate the enrollment landscape and this evolving process.”

According to Cheryl Gardner, Executive Director of Georgia Access, it is vital for consumers to review health insurance options carefully and take action during the open enrollment period.

“Georgia Access offers a variety of coverage options designed to cater to a host of needs and budgets and we have an abundance of qualified professionals available to assist in the enrollment process,” she said.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2026, and coverage begins Jan. 1, 2026 for those who sign up by December.