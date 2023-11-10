Local

Online shopping app Temu offers deals as high as 99% off. Is it safe?

Temu (Temu)

ATLANTA — A new online shopping app is taking the digital marketplace by storm.

Temu is currently the number one apps in the Apple and Google Play stores. It boasts major discounts of up to 99% off on some items.

Temu is technically based in Boston, but is actually owned by Pinduoduo, a Chinese-base e-commerce site.

A brief by a U.S. government commission expresses concerns that Pinduoduo has had issues with data security and malware in the last year.






