One teen killed, another injured in shooting at Lithonia gas station

By WSB Radio News Staff
LITHONIA, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred during an altercation inside a Shell gas station on Hillandale Drive in Lithonia.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found two male teenagers with gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Blaine Clark confirmed the details early Tuesday morning.

“On arrival they found a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male shot,” Clark said. “Sadly, the 17-year-old died from his injuries at a local hospital.”

The 18-year-old victim remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment. Investigators believe the shooting began with an argument involving a third individual, who left the scene before police arrived.

“The investigation is ongoing which is trying to determine who fired shots at this incident,” Clark added.

DeKalb Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted directly to the department.

