One dead, one injured in Locust Grove shooting; suspect in custody

LOCUST GROVE, GA — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting at a home in Henry County early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Weymouth Drive, where Locust Grove police responded to reports of gunfire.

According to Locust Grove Police Chief Derrick Austin, arriving officers could hear shots being fired from inside the residence. “The officers could hear the firearms being discharged within the residence. They also observed rounds were coming through the back of the house, from inside the house towards the rear,” Chief Austin said.

As officers prepared to enter the home, the suspect emerged and surrendered without further incident. He is currently in custody and being questioned by investigators.

Inside the residence, police discovered a man deceased in a downstairs bedroom. An adult woman with significant injuries was located in an upstairs bathroom. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story