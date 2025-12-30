One dead in Hall County house fire as red flag warning raises fire concerns

HALL COUNTY, GA — One person is dead after a house fire in Hall County as firefighters warn of dangerous fire conditions due to a red flag warning in effect Tuesday.

Hall County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on Tanners Mill Road, where flames were already consuming the home when they arrived. Fire officials say the fire was so intense that crews were forced to fight it from the outside.

Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger says flames were coming from all sides of the house.

“Fire was coming out of every side of the house,” Ledsinger said.

After the fire was extinguished, one person was found dead inside the home. Ledsinger says investigators believe that individual was the only resident inside at the time.

“From my understanding, that was the only resident in that structure,” she said.

Ledsinger says the home was located in a more rural area with only a few nearby houses, which helped prevent the fire from spreading further.

“It is more rural and has a lot of wood, so we’re thankful that they were able to put out the fire before it could spread,” she said.

Hall County Fire officials are using the incident to warn residents about the dangers of outdoor burning during red flag conditions. They say cold, dry weather makes brush and wood fires more likely and allows flames to spread quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.