Local

‘Oh, the places you’ll go:’ Delta captain returns runaway library book he found at Atlanta airport

Whatever After, If the Shoe Fits Book

ATLANTA — One Delta captain went the extra mile to give some sky-high kindness to return a long-lost library book.

Delta Air Lines Capt. Ben was commuting home to Florida when something caught his eye in the B Concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It was “Whatever After; If the Shoe Fits” by author Sarah Mlynowski. The problem was the book was from the Shawnee Library in Kansas.

In a letter written to the library, Ben wanted to make sure the book found its way home. Ben mentioned that they too are also an avid reader, with a fondness for 18th and 19th-century history.

Continuing in the act of kindness, the Atlanta-based captain even offered to pay any late fees.

“I do not feel anybody should ever be penalized for enriching their life with a book,” Ben wrote.

The library said, that although Ben offered to pay any late fees, they went “fine-free” earlier this year.

“Thank you for sharing this wonderful act of kindness! I’m the author of the ‘Whatever After’ series, and I love this story so much. I was just on a Delta flight from Florida this week...maybe Captain Ben was my pilot?” Mylnowski wrote.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!