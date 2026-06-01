Officials warn shoppers after credit card skimmers discovered in dollar stores

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning shoppers to protect their payment cards after investigators found multiple credit card skimming devices in stores across the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, three credit card skimming devices have been discovered in dollar stores since February, and investigators believe more could still be in use.

Authorities say the devices are designed to steal banking and card information from shoppers. Investigators believe the skimmers are targeting EBT cards and other cards that rely on a magnetic strip rather than chip-enabled or tap-to-pay technology.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging residents to inspect card readers and keypads before making a purchase. Investigators say shoppers can gently pull on a card reader or keypad to check whether any parts appear loose or have been tampered with.

Authorities say damaged card readers or keypads could be signs that a skimming device has been installed.

If a shopper suspects a card reader has been tampered with, the sheriff’s office advises them not to use the machine and to call 911.