Officials to test 300 students and staff at a Cobb Co. high school for tuberculosis as ‘precaution’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — About 300 students and staff at Walton High School will undergo testing for tuberculosis after possibly being exposed, according to the Cobb County Health Department.

This comes after officials learned students and staff may have been exposed.

The students and staff will undergo a skin test on Tuesday.

Officials said if the students and faculty do not get tested on Tuesday, they will need to go to their private physician to be tested.

Cobb County officials say the risk is low, but the testing is being done as a precaution.

According to Cobb County officials, tuberculosis “is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but tuberculosis bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with tuberculosis bacteria becomes sick.”