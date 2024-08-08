Local

Officers search for man accused of stealing $32,000 vase from Chamblee antique shop

By WSBTV

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a local antique shop.

Just after 1 p.m. on July 2, a man entered Chamblee Antiques and took a Jade Chinese brush pot, which police said is worth $32,000.

Officers said he also stole a Rosewood stand for the brush pot and a copy of the book “Masterworks of Chinese Jade in the National Palace Museum.”

He was seen wearing was wearing black shoes, khaki pants, a grey Carhartt hoodie, a surgical face mask, black glasses, and a hat, according to police.

Anyone aware of his location is asked to call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005.

