Officer-involved shooting turns deadly in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A police pursuit ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police say officers were searching for a vehicle connected to what they described as an “incident” in another jurisdiction. Investigators have not released details about that original incident or where it happened.

Police say officers located the vehicle along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 285, close to Norcross and Peachtree Corners. When officers attempted to make contact, the driver rammed a marked patrol car, disabling it, and then sped away.

Additional officers joined the pursuit, which ended when the suspect crashed along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and ran, ignoring repeated commands to stop.

Officers attempted to use a Taser, but it was ineffective. Police say the suspect then pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. At that point, officers opened fire.

The suspect was struck multiple times and died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say more details are expected later on.