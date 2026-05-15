North Georgia sheriff’s suspension extended

HALL COUNTY, GEORGIA — Governor Kemp is extending the suspension for Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch by 30 days.

The original 60 day suspension began on March 17 and was set to expire next week.

The suspension came after Couch was arrested on driving under the influence charges in February. Jail records show Couch’s charges include driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and an open container violation.

He was arrested again earlier this month and charged with violating his limited driving permit. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled Couch over for failing to maintain his lane.

The new suspension will last through mid-June.