North GA sheriff arrested on public indecency, sexual battery charges

Rabun County Sheriff

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia sheriff has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and public indecency.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols last week. On Friday, he turned himself in.

The GBI did not release any victim information. This case is still being investigated.

Nichols has been booked into the Rabun County Detention Center.

The GBI says once the investigation is complete, the case file will be handed over the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney.


