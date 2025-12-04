Non-profit expands homelessness program with first women’s facility

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of a new facility dedicated to helping homeless women, the first of its kind for the non-profit Georgia Works, which has focused on serving men for more than a decade.

CEO Darlene Schultz says the organization has seen strong results since launching its program for homeless and formerly incarcerated men in 2013.

“We have graduated over 1,100 men from the program since we incorporated in 2013,” she said.

The new Oakhurst facility will follow the same model, providing housing and job-readiness support for women for six to eight months. Participants must enter clean, sober, and drug-free, and agree to remain so throughout the program.

Schultz says the goal is to help women rebuild stability after experiencing homelessness or incarceration.

“It works,” Schultz said of the approach. “It’s another answer to solving the issues of homelessness.”

The facility includes space for 11 women as they work toward self-sufficiency and long-term independence.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.