‘No one left behind’: Georgia leaders reflect on service this Veterans Day

ATLANTA — On this Veterans Day, Georgia leaders are paying tribute to those who have served and highlighting ongoing efforts to support veterans and their families.

VA Secretary and former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins said the agency is working to ensure no veteran is left behind, both in service and in civilian life.

“The VA is here for you and we want to make sure that none of our veterans are left behind,” Collins said. “We didn’t do that while we were in the military, and we’re not going to do it while we’re out.”

Collins noted that the VA has significantly reduced backlogged benefit claims over the past nine months, particularly for veterans with disabilities. He added that while veterans’ benefits are not impacted by the federal government shutdown, many rely on SNAP food assistance, underscoring the need for lawmakers to resolve the impasse quickly.

Georgia Adjutant General Richard Wilson also honored the state’s service members, saying their sacrifice ensures the freedoms Americans enjoy.

“It’s because of your sacrifice, your service, and your legacy that America remains the land of the free, the home of the brave, and the global guardian of freedom and liberty,” Wilson said.

Wilson cited former President Calvin Coolidge, adding, “The nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.”

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service says its top priorities include mental health resources, homelessness prevention, and career transitions for veterans returning to civilian life.

Collins said Veterans Day serves as a reminder of the courage and dedication of those who continue to step forward to serve. “It’s a day in which we get to honor all veterans: where they served, how they served, and be thankful that people are still willing to raise their right hand and commit to serving; it gives us all the freedom we enjoy,” he said.