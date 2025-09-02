No charges filed in Douglas County case of man found shot to death in car at traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — No charges were filed in Douglas County in the case of a 21-year-old man found shot to death in a car during a traffic stop in January.

The family of Malachi Mitchell had been calling for charges to be filed against someone they say has confessed to the shooting.

Mitchell was shot during a firearm sale inside a car.

His mother had been demanding an arrest and charges be filed again the man she says “murdered” her son.

The driver, believed to be the person who shot Mitchell, was taken in for questioning but later released.

The DA says after the investigation it was determined it was self defense and the case is now closed.