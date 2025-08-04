Local

Douglas County mother demands answers after son’s body found in car pulled over at traffic stop

By WSB Radio News Staff
Kenya Mitchell expressed her belief that her son was murdered and voiced her frustration over the lack of charges against the driver.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — The mother of a young man shot to death inside a car is demanding justice and transparency, six months after Malachi Mitchell’s body was found in a driver’s passenger seat during a traffic stop on Thornton Road at the end of January of this year.

Kenya Mitchell says Douglas County authorities have kept her in the dark and she wants to see the driver charged.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that Malachi Mitchell met with the driver to sell him a gun on January 29.

After the sale was finished, a struggle occurred inside the vehicle and the driver pulled out another gun, shooting Mitchell.

The driver then drove around and contacted someone for advice before being pulled over by deputies who then discovered Mitchell’s body.

The person on the other end of the phone call is now a witness in the case, and told investigators that the driver was in a state of panic, believed he was being followed, and that he had been set up.

The Douglas County DA’s office tells WSB Radio they have the sheriff office’s investigation and expect to make a decision on it within 30 days.

