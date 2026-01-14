Next generation 911 call center in the works for Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A next generation call center is in the works for Gwinnett County Emergency Services, with a goal of improving efficiency and speeding up response times for services.

The hope is that AI can be utilized to bolster key functions like language transcription.

“Utilizing these things to try to help cut wait times, dispatch times, and improve efficiency across the 911 system,” says Corporal Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett police.

Winderweedle says the upgrades can assist with callbacks on hang-ups and also help reduce redundancies when multiple calls come in for the same incident. The hope is to have improvements in place by the end of the year.

The county has earmarked $2.5M in the budget for the call center upgrades.