Newton County schools investigating cyberattack days before classes begin

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Newton County Schools is investigating a cyberattack just days before the start of the new school year.

In a video message to students and families, Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley said the district acted quickly after discovering the incident by taking affected systems offline to help protect the network.

“Based on information currently available and after consultation with our technology and cybersecurity partners, the activity appears to be consistent with unauthorized network access,” Bradley said.

Bradley said the district immediately took steps to contain the activity, protect its systems and preserve the integrity of its network while a comprehensive investigation is underway.

The district has also engaged outside experts and is working with the FBI.

“We have engaged the appropriate experts to assist in this effort in addition to our information technology team, we are working alongside the FBI, the Georgia Department of Education, and legal counsel,” Bradley said.

Bradley said the district’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of students and employees, maintaining continuity of operations and preparing for the start of the school year.

“Our highest priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and employees, maintaining the continuities of our operations, and preparing for a successful opening to the school year,” Bradley said.

District officials said this week’s middle school open house is proceeding as planned, although staff members are currently unable to access schedules through the network.

Officials have not released details on the scope of the cyberattack or said whether any student or employee information has been compromised. The district says the cyberattack is not expected to affect the start of classes on Monday.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.