Newton County police arrest Walton County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

COVINGTON, GA — A Walton County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was arrested on March 10 after the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at his home on Broadnax Mill Road.

On March 3, Newton County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 54-year-old Colette Sease in a lake near GA 212 in Covington. At the time they determined her cause of death was a homicide.

Her ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Travis Abbott faces charges of murder and concealing a death.

He is being held at the Walton County Detention Center, but will soon be transferred to the Newton County Detention Center.