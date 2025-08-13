Local

Newton County and the City of Covington to build new state-of-the-art 911 center

By WSB Radio News Staff
NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Newton County and the City of Covington are partnering to build a new, state-of-the-art 911 center to improve emergency call operations.

The enhanced facility will be constructed on county-owned land off Georgia Highway 36. To fund the project, the county will secure nearly $6 million in bonds, which will be repaid through 911 capital funds and, if necessary, contributions from the City of Covington.

Currently, the Covington-Newton County 911 Center operates out of a fire station that officials say offers little space for dispatchers to eat or take breaks. The new facility is expected to provide more room, upgraded equipment, and improved working conditions for staff handling emergency calls.

Local leaders say the project will strengthen emergency response capabilities and better serve the growing needs of residents.

WSB’s Steve Summer’s contributed to this story

