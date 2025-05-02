Local

Newton Co. student arrested after BB gun that looked like real gun found on school bus

By Miles Montgomery
Newton County Sheriff's Office (Newton County Sheriff's Office)
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a middle school student hid a BB gun that looked like a real gun underneath a seat on a school bus.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials say a 12-year-old boy from Clements Middle School hid an Airsoft BB gun under a seat before getting off of the school bus.

The BB gun closely resembles a real glock, investigators say.

Students who were traveling to the Newton College and Career Academy found the BB gun after the bus hit a bump and the gun fell to the floor.

“The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on a school bus and disruption of school operations,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was transported to Juvenile Court.

In Cherokee County, a high school student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. Also in Hall County, a student was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded gun in his backpack.

Bomb threats were also sent to Barrow County schools on Friday that prompted a lockdown.

