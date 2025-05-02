Newton Co. student arrested after BB gun that looked like real gun found on school bus

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a middle school student hid a BB gun that looked like a real gun underneath a seat on a school bus.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials say a 12-year-old boy from Clements Middle School hid an Airsoft BB gun under a seat before getting off of the school bus.

The BB gun closely resembles a real glock, investigators say.

Students who were traveling to the Newton College and Career Academy found the BB gun after the bus hit a bump and the gun fell to the floor.

“The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on a school bus and disruption of school operations,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was transported to Juvenile Court.

In Cherokee County, a high school student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. Also in Hall County, a student was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded gun in his backpack.

Bomb threats were also sent to Barrow County schools on Friday that prompted a lockdown.