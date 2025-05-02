High school student in Cherokee County arrested for bringing gun to school

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A River Ridge High School student is taken into custody Friday morning after school officials say he brought a handgun to school.

Cherokee County School District officials sent parents an email early this morning and posted this message on the school’s website:

“This message is to inform you that a student was found in possession of a handgun on our school campus this morning. The student was immediately taken into CCSD Police Department custody without incident. This is a serious violation and will be met with consequences from the school and law enforcement.

Please know that this incident did not disrupt school operations today, but we are committed to transparent communication to you and your family. We take threats to the safety and security of our students, staff, and schools very seriously. The Vector Alert system allows students, parents, staff, and community members to report safety concerns of any kind by text, email, phone call or online message, with the option to report anonymously. More information is on our website."

Cherokee County School District Police have the student in custody. No word yet on exactly what charges he will face.

WSB Radio’s Daphne Young contributed to this story.