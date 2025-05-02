Crime And Law

Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to class in Hall County

By Miles Montgomery
By Miles Montgomery

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A student was arrested and faces charges for bringing a loaded gun to school in Hall County.

The Lanier College and Career Academy school resource officer and his K-9 partner, Zena, were conducting a routine safety sweep of the school when the Zena alerted on a bag in a classroom.

Joshua Edwards, 18, of Gainesville, was found in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his book bag at Lanier College and Career Academy at Oakwood.

B.J. Williams with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Edwards was also in possession of multiple THC vaping devices.

He faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a firearm on school property
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
  • Possession of THC vape cartridges on school property

Edwards is being booked at the Hall County jail.

