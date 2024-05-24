Newly-elected Georgia state representative accused of lying about sorority membership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A newly-elected Georgia state representative is in hot water after she claimed she was a member of a sorority.

The sorority says that she is not on their rolls.

Angela Moore just won the primary race for District 91 state representative.

Her opponent, Dee Haigler, accused Moore of lying about her membership with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

The sorority has since issued a statement, saying there are “no records to support her membership.”

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to Moore and asked her to provide documentation.

Moore said she was not a part of the Georgia chapter.

She later told Washington she was not a member, but then reneged, saying she would provide proof that she is a Delta.

Here is the statement from the Southern Regional Director of Delta Sigma Theta, Amaris Johnson:

“As it relates to the election of the Georgia State Representative District 91, there is only one candidate (Dee Dawkins-Haigler) that is a duly initiated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

This email is not an endorsement for any candidate. However, I have received numerous emails regarding the membership status of candidate Angela Moore for the aforementioned position. Although Ms. Moore continues to represent herself in various forums as a member of Delta Sigma Theta, there are no records to support her membership.

Ensuring we elect candidates that value honesty and integrity to represent our communities is core to our values of Delta Sigma Theta. I wish the Georgia sorors the very best on election Tuesday.”

©2024 Cox Media Group