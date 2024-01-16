Local

Newborn dead, mother injured after Amazon driver turns into truck’s path, Athens-Clarke police say

ATHENS CLARKE COUNTY POLICE

ATHENS, Ga. — A crash involving an Amazon delivery driver is now a homicide-by-vehicle investigation after a baby died, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Officers responded to a crash on Thursday around 5:53 p.m. off Danielsville Road and Mission Drive.

Investigators said the Amazon delivery driver was heading southbound and turned into the path of a 1996 Ford Ranger heading northbound and crashed into the truck.

The crash sent the truck passenger, 41-year-old Helen Edwards, to the hospital. Police said Edwards was pregnant and doctors had to deliver the baby.

Edwards and her newborn were sent to the intensive care unit. Her baby died on Saturday, according to police.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Edwards’ brother-in-law, who was driving the pickup truck and was treated for minor injuries. He told Regan that Edwards remains in the hospital.

Athens police said the case is now a homicide-by-vehicle investigation, but have not announced any charges.

