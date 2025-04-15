New tuition rates for Georgia public colleges and universities announced

ATLANTA — The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia voted to approve new tuition rates for USG’s 26 public colleges and universities for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Georgia officials say there will be no tuition increase for most in-state undergraduates. However, out-of-state tuition will increase by 2%, and out-of-country tuition will rise by 3%.

This marks the seventh time in 10 years that the Board approved keeping tuition costs flat for Georgia students across most institutions, making USG one of the most affordable university system’s in the South and nationally.

Fees have either increased or remained the same for 24 USG institutions.

Overall fees for UGA students increased from $708 to $729, with online fees rising $11 to $422, officials say.

According to an independent performance audit released in December of 2024, USG tuition declined by more than 24%.

Georgia is ranked as the third lowest state in average undergraduate tuition and required fees, according to national data from College Board. College Board data also ranks USG as the sixth lowest in average tuition and fees across the nation.