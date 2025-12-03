New “Toney’s Program” aims to reduce youth gun offenses and keep teens out of the justice system

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are rolling out a new intervention program aimed at reducing gun violence involving young people.

“Toney’s Program” is designed for juveniles charged with first-time or minor handgun offenses. Participants must complete a seven-week course followed by three months of mentorship. Each teen is paired with a volunteer mentor who offers support, guidance and accountability throughout the process.

Family involvement is also built into the structure, and those taking part will hear directly from survivors and loved ones affected by gun violence.

Officials say the goal is to reach young people early and prevent tragedies before they happen, keeping guns out of the hands of minors and helping them build safer paths forward.

The program is named in honor of Officer Antwan Toney, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Gwinnett County more than seven years ago.

Police say the initiative aims to carry on his commitment to protecting the community while helping teens make better choices.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.