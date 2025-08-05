New task force approved to improve public safety on Edgewood Avenue

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is taking action to address recent violence along Edgewood Avenue, unanimously approving a new task force aimed at improving public safety, supporting local businesses, and preserving the area’s vibrant nightlife.

The move comes in response to a string of violent incidents in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, including a mass shooting two weekends ago that left one person dead and ten others injured.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who introduced the resolution, said the task force will focus on comprehensive, community-based strategies to reduce violence. “It is the responsibility of the City of Atlanta to proactively address conditions that allow violence to flourish by investing in infrastructure, violence prevention, youth engagement, and responsive policing strategies rooted in building community trust and accountability,” she said while reading from the resolution.

The newly formed Edgewood Corridor Public Safety Task Force will bring together business owners, neighborhood associations, law enforcement, and other government agencies. Its mission is to propose infrastructure improvements, outline violence prevention efforts, and recommend safety protocols tailored to the area.

“The recurrence of such incidents puts residents, visitors, and businesses at risk,” said Bakhtiari, referring to the ongoing pattern of violence in the district.

Once signed by the mayor, the task force is expected to begin work immediately and will remain in place through the end of the year. It must present its findings and recommendations to the city council within 30 business days of its final meeting.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story