New study finds 53 percent of crashes in Georgia in 2022 caused by distracted driving

ATLANTA — Make sure you keep your eyes on the road when you’re driving.

A new study says distracted driving was at least partly to blame in more than half of Georgia car crashes in 2022.

And 13 percent of those killed or seriously injured in distraction-related crashes were pedestrians or bicyclists.

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, there were “1,678 fatal crashes that resulted in 1,797 traffic fatalities on Georgia roadways—the largest number of traffic fatalities recorded by FARS since 1994. More than half (53 percent) of of all drivers involved in traffic crashes were confirmed or suspected of distracted driving.”

On July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act became effective, prohibiting all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. Georgia highway safety experts and state officials say distracted driving is very dangerous and should be strictly enforced.

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or touching any part of their body while talking on their phone while behind the wheel of a car.

According to the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, here are some driver safety tips.

Observe Speed Limits and Traffic Laws – Allow sufficient time to reach your destination without violating speed limits or traffic laws.

Driver’s License - Employees who drive on state business must possess and carry on their person a current valid Operator’s or CDL license and must present it upon request to any authorized person.

Insurance - Employees who operate their privately owned vehicles on state business shall carry proof of financial responsibility at all times that the vehicle is in operation and must present evidence of current insurance coverage upon request to any authorized person. State employees driving on state business must have a copy of the Georgia Automobile Insurance Identification card (click here:) and present that to the police in the event of an accident.

Seat Belts – Each driver and passenger in any motor vehicle operated on a street or highway in Georgia is required by law to wear a properly adjusted and fastened seat belt.

Cargo - Drivers hauling any type of cargo must ensure that the cargo is properly secured. The height of the cargo shall be low enough to safely pass under obstructions such as under/over passes along the intended route before placing the vehicle in motion.

Electronic Devices – The use, operation, and manipulation of electronic devices such as cellular phones by the driver while the vehicle is in motion is illegal. Even with “hands free” equipment, conversing on the phone takes attention away from driving; making it less likely the driver will notice hazardous situations. Employees are neither required nor expected to use electronic devices for work-related reasons while driving.

Backing – Whenever possible, park the vehicle where backing is not required. Know what is beside and behind the vehicle before beginning to back, (walk around vehicle before moving). Back slowly and check both sides as well as the rear while backing. Continue to look to the rear until the vehicle has come to a complete stop.

Intersections – Be prepared to take defensive driving measures at intersections. Slow down, check for traffic to ensure other drivers see you. Potentially dangerous acts include speeding, improper turn movements, and failure to yield the right of way.

Weather Related Hazards – Rain, snow, fog, sleet, or icy pavement increase the hazards of driving. Slow down and be especially alert when driving in adverse conditions.

Passing – As a general rule you should avoid passing vehicles, if you must, only pass one vehicle at a time When you pass another vehicle, look in all directions, check your blind spots, and use your signal. Follow the “Move Over Law” a lane or slow down if you cannot when Emergency, Maintenance or Towing vehicles are working on the shoulder of the road.

Front End Crashes – Maintain a safe following distance at all times, the driver can prevent many front-end collisions including abrupt or unexpected stops of the vehicle ahead. Observe the “three second rule” by following the vehicle ahead at a distance that spans at least three seconds. The following distance should be increased when driving in adverse conditions.

Security – State vehicles should be locked whenever they are unoccupied. Do not leave any electronic equipment in view of the street, lock it up.

Engines – The engine of a State vehicle should always be turned off before the driver exits the vehicle. Engine idling should be minimized as much as possible.