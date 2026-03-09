New restrictions on food stamp benefits advance at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have advanced legislation that would add new restrictions for people receiving food stamp benefits in the state.

The measure includes new verification requirements for SNAP benefits and limits on the types of foods that can be purchased with the program.

Republican State Rep. Martin Momtahan said the legislation is intended to address Georgia’s SNAP benefits error rate, which is over 15%, one of the highest in the nation and above the 6% threshold set by the Trump administration.

“We have to make sure that if we’re giving benefits out that those beneficiaries are having that information verified,” Momtahan said.

Momtahan also said lawmakers are trying to reduce the state’s error rate to avoid financial penalties.

“If that error rate remains this high, Georgia taxpayers will face substantial federal clawback penalties,” Momtahan said.

Advocates and Democrats say they are concerned the changes could lead to delays for people who rely on SNAP benefits.

The bill now awaits a final vote in the Senate.

