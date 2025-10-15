New research suggests Georgia may not be the entry point for Joro spiders in the U.S.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia may not have been the original entry point for the invasive Joro spider after all.

While the state was long believed to be the epicenter of the species’ spread in the U.S., new research from Georgia Gwinnett College suggests the colorful, palm-sized spiders may have arrived through multiple ports of entry.

Biology professor Dr. James Russell led the study and says genetic differences show distinct populations across several states. “You’ll see a population in Georgia, and that’s a very different population than the ones we see in South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania; wherever you find them,” Russell explained.

The Joro spider was first detected in Georgia 11 years ago, leading many to assume the species first entered the country here.

“Because it was discovered in Georgia, a lot of people just made the assumption that they landed in Georgia and then spread everywhere from Georgia,” Russell said.

He now believes the spiders likely arrived from China through several U.S. ports.

As for how to eliminate them, Russell admits that remains unclear. “As far as getting rid of them, I am not an expert on that,” he said with a laugh.

Despite their large size and bright yellow-and-black coloring, Russell emphasized the spiders are not harmful to humans.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story