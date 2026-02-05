Local

New report cites MARTA for inadequate procedures in train strike incident

By WSB Radio News Staff
MARTA Midtown Arts Center Station FILE: MARTA’s plan includes bringing affordable housing to the 6-acre property on West Peachtree Street near 15th and 16th streets across from the Woodruff Arts Center. (PHOTO: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Federal investigators have released a new report on the probable cause of an accident involving a MARTA worker more than a year ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board said insufficient worker safety procedures contributed to a the employee being hit by a train in October of 2024.

The agency’s report also found that the designated lookout person was doing something else when the train approached and failed to see the oncoming train.

The injured worker was part of a team of technicians performing maintenance work on train approach lights between the Arts Center Station and Lindbergh Center Station in Atlanta.

The train strike caused the worker’s leg to be amputated below the knee.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage