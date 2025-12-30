New PSA warns consumers to beware of gift card scams

WASHINGTON, DC — As millions of Americans prepare to redeem gift cards received during the holiday season, a new PSA is running warning people it’s also a prime opportunity for scammers.

“Gift cards are a holiday favorite and safe to buy, but organized retail crime networks are out there committing gift card fraud,” warns Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Carr is teaming up with attorney generals from 13 other states in a public service announcement.

It highlights common fraud tactics and encourages people to immediately report any incidents of gift card fraud.