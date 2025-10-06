New MGM Products manufacturing plant will bring nearly 200 jobs in metro Atlanta

WALTON COUNTY, GA — A new manufacturing facility is coming to the metro Atlanta area, bringing nearly 200 new jobs over the next five years.

MGM Products will open a new plant at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe, officials announced. The company, which manufactures accessory products for commercial HVAC systems, plans to create up to 175 new jobs through the expansion.

MGM Products was founded in 1977 by Wayne Raper. Following his passing in 2024, his wife, Lynn Raper, has led the company, continuing her husband’s vision for growth and innovation.

“I am excited to make Walton County our new home for MGM Products,” said Lynn Raper. “I know God has led me here. It is a wonderful opportunity for us, and I look forward to being a part of a great community.”

The project represents an estimated $38.5 million investment in the area.

“We are thrilled to welcome MGM Products to Monroe,” said Monroe Mayor John Howard. “This significant investment not only strengthens our local economy but also creates high-quality jobs for our residents. MGM’s decision to grow here reflects the strength of our workforce and the business-friendly environment we’ve worked hard to build.”

The company’s headquarters is based in Conyers.