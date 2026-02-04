New lighting approved for Atlanta Motor Speedway airport

HENRY COUNTY, GA — New lighting is coming to the airport at Atlanta Motor Speedway after Henry County commissioners approved a resolution for the project.

Commissioners approved a medium intensity approach lighting system with runway alignment indicator lights. The system will include steady-burning light bars and sequenced flashing lights designed to guide pilots during their approach.

County officials say the goal is to improve visibility and enhance safety during low-visibility conditions. The new lighting will also allow NASCAR teams to use the airport in bad weather.

The project will cost $116,000. Funding includes a state grant reimbursement, with the local match paid through the SPLOST airport improvements project.

The new lighting system is set to be installed at the Atlanta Motor Speedway airport as part of ongoing airport improvements approved by the county.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.