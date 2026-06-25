New Georgia scholarship offers foster students up to $30,000 a year

ATLANTA — Applications are now being accepted for the first round of Georgia’s Foster Care Scholarship Program, which offers eligible students up to $30,000 a year to help cover the cost of college.

The scholarship program was created by the General Assembly in 2025, with lawmakers setting aside $2.5 million in the state budget to launch it.

Georgia Student Finance Commission President Chris Green said the program has already received more than 100 applications.

“And so in the coming weeks we’re going to go through and help those students make sure the application is complete, and then when they start on campus this fall, we look forward to making those first awards,” Green said.

Eligible students can receive up to $30,000 annually to help pay for tuition, housing, meal plans, books and other education-related expenses.

“One of the things that are unique about the Georgia Foster Care Scholarship is that it’s actually up to $30,000 towards cost of attendance,” Green said.

Green said the program reflects a growing effort to better support students who have experience in the foster care system.

“I think there’s been a growing awareness that we can do more to support these students that have had some experience with the foster care system,” Green said.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission expects to make the first scholarship awards in time for the fall semester.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.