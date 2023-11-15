New effort to save historic cabin in East Cobb

Preservationists have launched a new campaign to raise money to help save the historic Power-Jackson cabin in suburban Cobb County.

“It’s $65,000 for the disassembly and tagging and relocation, so we’re hopeful that we’ll raise those funds quickly,” said Trevor Beemon, Executive Director of Cobb Landmarks. “Of course, the preference is always to try to restore and save something on-site, but the next best alternative is moving it.”

The plan is to move the cabin six miles away to the historic Hyde Farm, where Cobb County uses SPLOST funds to maintain the current buildings and grounds. Beemon says the plan would be the same for the Power-Jackson cabin.

The cabin, believed to be the oldest structure still standing in the county, has fallen into disrepair, and the land it sits on is privately owned, and the site has been proposed for development before. Beemon said time is of the essence, and he hopes the public will step up and chip in.

“We definitely appreciate this chance to save it,” he said.