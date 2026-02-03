New drug treatment facility opens in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County opened a new drug treatment center in Smyrna on Monday bringing recovery-based services under one roof in an expanded space.

The new Cobb Treatments Courts Facility moves from the Marietta Square to 3830 S. Cobb Drive, Suite 125, and is designed especially for participants in DUI and drug treatment and other courts.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt says, “We’ve found this great space the county has provided. It’s a central location where all the different accountability courts can have their treatments, their group sessions, and individual sessions.”

Marbutt says the new facility offers individual counseling, group therapy, and other services to participants in Veterans Court, Mental Health Court, DUI Court, Drug Treatment Court, and Family Treatment Court.

It includes six group rooms, six counseling offices, a common gathering area, and on-site drug and alcohol testing.

“This new space brings essential services together in one place, making it easier for participants to succeed,” Chief State Court Judge Eric Brewton said. “It also reflects our commitment to helping people rebuild their lives, strengthen their families, and support healthier communities.”

The goal is to help participants succeed, leading to lower recidivism rates.